'PM Modi is very arrogant': Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday caused a stir as he trained guns on PM Modi, saying that he was arrogant when questioned about farmers' protest.

“When I met the prime minister, we had a fight in the first five minutes. He’s very arrogant. His reply when I told him about the death of 500 farmers was, ‘Did they die because of me?’,” Pal alleged at the sidelines of an event at Dadri on Sunday.

Pal said that he was directed to meet home minister Amit Shah, who, he alleged, told him that was how Modi was and that he should continue to meet Shah.

Pal has attacked the BJP government time and again, but this is one of the rare instances of training guns on leaders.

In November, at an event in Jaipur, Pal said that he was wary of a call from Delhi if he spoke against the government. He had volunteered to step down then. In March he was part of a rally to protest against the farm laws in Baghpat. He had also alleged that he was removed as Jammu and Kashmir governor because he refused to clear some files.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah should apologise.

“They should also tell us by which date will they compensate the families of the 700 who were martyred during the protest, give them a government job and take back the false cases lodged against them,” said Surjewala.

