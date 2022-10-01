PM Modi launches 5G services in India

PM Modi launches 5G services in India

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 01 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 11:42 ist
Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services at the India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi on October 1. 

Modi inaugurated the event and launched 5G in select cities, which will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035, said a release from the Department of Telecom.

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
5G
5G Internet
India News

