PM Modi launches 5G services in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services at the India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi on October 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the #5GServices in the country, at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi.

Modi inaugurated the event and launched 5G in select cities, which will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035, said a release from the Department of Telecom.

