PM Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that seeks to boost production and double exports in the fisheries sector in the next five years.

The scheme aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne and increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25.

India is the second-largest fish producer in the world with a total production of 137 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 of which 65% was from the inland fisheries sector.

Modi said the target of 'Blue Revolution' was to double the export of fish products and the Ganga rejuvenation plan will help the people involved in the profession.

“The project has been started in 21 states and Rs 20,000 crore will be spent in the next four-five years. An amount of Rs 1,700 crore has been initiated to start the project,” the prime minister said unveiling several schemes for inland fisheries in Bihar, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

The scheme also aims at doubling the income of fisheries and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25% to about 10% and generation of additional 55 lakh direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in the fisheries sector and allied activities.

“People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give the fisheries sector a boost,” Modi said.

Modi also launched the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for the direct use of farmers, which will do away with the role of middlemen in procurement and purchase.

After inaugurating the projects in Bihar virtually the prime minister interacted with farmers involved in dairy and other animal rearing work. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh were also present.