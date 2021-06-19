PM Modi likely to chair an all-party meet with J&K leaders next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, according to ANI quoting sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week: Sources
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/MdL6NUgM1o
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021
This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting in New Delhi where he reviewed various development projects of J&K and stressed on “Development with Transparency” has given credence to recent reports that the Centre was preparing the ground for holding a meeting on Kashmir soon.
“If everything goes alright, formal invitation letters will be sent to all the top leaders of J&K mainstream parties both regional level and national level for participation in the round table conference in a week or so in New Delhi,” sources told DH.
They said the Centre was in touch with the leaders of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) through intermediaries.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey
DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases
NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss
Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction