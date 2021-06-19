PM may chair all-party meet with J&K leaders next week

PM Modi likely to chair an all-party meet with J&K leaders next week

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting in New Delhi where he reviewed various development projects of J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, according to ANI quoting sources. 

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting in New Delhi where he reviewed various development projects of J&K and stressed on “Development with Transparency” has given credence to recent reports that the Centre was preparing the ground for holding a meeting on Kashmir soon.

“If everything goes alright, formal invitation letters will be sent to all the top leaders of J&K mainstream parties both regional level and national level for participation in the round table conference in a week or so in New Delhi,” sources told DH.

They said the Centre was in touch with the leaders of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) through intermediaries.  

 

