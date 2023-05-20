PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo and UN chief in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city.
Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.
During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.
Also Read | PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit
British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.
Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 @G7 pic.twitter.com/3DlQ200l2C
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 20, 2023
"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.
Met President @jokowi and Mrs. Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/fC3VYzUZyb
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023
"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," Modi tweeted after the meeting.
Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/lkt4VkVhlv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023
Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled
3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6
Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts
Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured