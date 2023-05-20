PM Modi meets Sunak, Indonesian Prez Widodo & UN chief

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo and UN chief in Japan

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on May 19 to attend three sessions at the G7 summit

PTI
PTI, Hiroshima,
  May 20 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 16:58 ist
PM Modi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.

"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram

World news
Narendra Modi
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Joko Widodo
Indonesia
Antonio Guterres
United Nations
G7
Hiroshima
Japan

