PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit here.
It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
"PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," the prime minister's office tweeted.
PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023
The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.
The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.
