PM Modi meets Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit

PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year

PTI
PTI, Hiroshima,
  • May 20 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 16:12 ist
Modi, Zelenskyy meet on the sidelines of G7 summit. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit here.

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," the prime minister's office tweeted.

The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
India
G7
G7 summit
Japan
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

 