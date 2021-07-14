PM Modi reviews development projects with Maldives President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday reviewed the progress of India-supported development projects in the archipelagic nation and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi spoke over the phone with Solih and assured him of India's commitment to supporting the Maldives in the fight against the pandemic.

On his part, President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's cooperation and support in the fight against the Covid-19, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the pandemic, it said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Maldives is a central pillar in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), the statement said.

"Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Assured him of India's commitment to support Maldives in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.

"We also reviewed progress of bilateral development projects. Conveyed congratulations for the election of FM (Abdulla) Shahid as UNGA President," he said.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them with an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries, the PMO said.