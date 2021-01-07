PM Modi says orderly transfer of power must continue

  • Jan 07 2021, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 09:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington and said that orderly transfer of power must continue. 

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died, CNN reported, quoting a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack.

Narendra Modi
United States
Donald Trump
US Presidential Elections 2020

