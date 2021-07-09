PM Modi enquires about Kalyan Singh's health

PM Modi speaks to Kalyan Singh's grandson to enquire about his health

Modi also recalled his long association with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 11:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of ailing BJP leader Kalyan Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery. 

In tweets, Modi also recalled his long association with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. 

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," he said. 

Nadda, accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited a Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh on Thursday night.

Narendra Modi
Kalyan Singh
BJP
Uttar Pradesh

