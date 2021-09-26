PM Modi to address 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 26, after concluding his visit to the US during which he expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come.
During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga.
The prime minister also met top American CEOs of five companies and invited them to step up their investments in the country.
In the last address of the monthly radio programme, he had noted that the start-up culture has become very vibrant in India with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future. He had also said that the space sector reforms in the country have caught people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be those on which youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors would have worked upon.
(With agency inputs)
