PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting in Varanasi at 11 am today

  • Apr 18 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 10:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting at 11 am to review the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting Covid-19 in Varanasi.

The holy city has also witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases like other major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh. 

