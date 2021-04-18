PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting in Varanasi at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting at 11 am to review the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting Covid-19 in Varanasi.

The holy city has also witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases like other major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh.