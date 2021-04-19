PM Modi to chair meet on Covid-19 on April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair an important meeting on India's Covid-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday.
This comes amid India's record surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths and an acute shortage of life-saving drug Remdesivir, hosiptal beds and oxygen cylinders.
India logged 2.73 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections and over 1,600 deaths on Monday, making it the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus in the world after the United States.
