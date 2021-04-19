PM Modi to chair meet on Covid-19 today

PM Modi to chair meet on Covid-19 on April 19

India is now the second-worst hit country by the coronavirus in the world

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 11:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a COVID-19 review meeting, via video conferencing in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair an important meeting on India's Covid-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday.

This comes amid India's record surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths and an acute shortage of life-saving drug Remdesivir, hosiptal beds and oxygen cylinders.

India logged 2.73 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections and over 1,600 deaths on Monday, making it the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus in the world after the United States.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 