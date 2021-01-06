PM Modi to flag off Rewari-Madar stretch of freight corridor on January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the commercial operation of goods service between Rewari (in Haryana) and Madar (near Ajmer) in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on January 7.

Last week, the PM inaugurated the first 351-km of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor between Khurja-Bhaupur section in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the new section comprises 306-km stretch spread both Haryana and Rajasthan. This section has total of nine newly built dedicated freight corridor stations. The corridor is slated to be used for double-stack container operation.

"Trial run of first 1.5 km-long double-stack container train from New Kishanganj Station in #VikasKaRailCorridor #WDFC: This section is being dedicated by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi on 7th of January," Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) tweeted.

It's a matter of great honour that Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji will dedicate New Rewari - New Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the Nation on 7 January, 2021. https://t.co/edjodCgAau — DFCCIL (@dfccil_india) January 6, 2021

The commercial operation of goods trains on the Rewari (in Haryana) and Madar (near Ajmer) section in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) would benefit various industries housed in Rewari–Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh regions of Haryana and Rajasthan. Besides, the container depot of CONCOR at Kathwas will also come on the DFC map and get advantage in terms of faster throughput, said the official.

Freight trains are expected to run at the maximum speed of 100 kmph on this track. Earlier, the DFCCIL had successfully run trains with wagons at 110 kmph on this stretch. The wagons to be used on this route have a 14 per cent more weight carrying capacity than the wagons being currently used said an official in the railways.