PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress

PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 21:36 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI. The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen S P Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule. According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vodafone Idea executive chairman K M Birla and Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Electronics

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 