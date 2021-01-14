PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conference, confirmed the PMO.
A total of 3006 session sites across the nation will be virtually connected during the launch. About 100 people will be vaccinated at each site on January 16.
More to follow...
