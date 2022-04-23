PM Modi to receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award instituted in the memory of the Nightingale of India who passed away earlier this year aged 92, during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday.

The award is instituted by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust.

Modi will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for selfless service to the nation and society. The PM will also attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards presentation ceremony. The event would be hosted by Harish Bhimani.

“He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has and is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years," a statement reads. The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award would be presented to Rahul Deshpande (music), Asha Parekh (cinema) and Jackie Shroff (cinema).

The Anandmayi Award would be presented to Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers’ Charity Trust, the organisation of the Mumbai Dabbawalas.

A musical programme SwarLataAnjali would be presented by Roopkumar Rathod, Vibhavari Apte, Madhura Datar, Priyanka Barve, Reeva Rathod, Arya Ambedkar and Hariharan. The event would be coordinated by Hridayesh Arts.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be present at the event.

