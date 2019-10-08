PM Modi united India with removal of Article 370: Shah

BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir united India in a real sense.

"It was prime minister Narendra Modi who took the historic step of uniting the country by abrogating Article 370," Shah said at the Dassera rally in Bhagwangad in Beed district.

"You gave us 300 plus seats, we scrapped Article 370," he said, amidst thunderous applause.

He said that the country's downtrodden and backward people have been suffering but we have initiated several schemes for them. Shah was welcomed in Beed by rural development minister Pankaja Munde and MP Dr Pritam Munde, the daughters of late Gopinath Munde.

"We will ensure that justice is done to all our brethren who have been suffering since 70 years,” Shah said