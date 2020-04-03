PM Modi urges Indians to light candles, diyas: Here's what he said

Known for his penchant for making massive revelations in his nation-wide addresses, PM Narendra Modi’s 9 am address on Friday did not live up to the hype. In a video message on the ninth day of the lockdown, he requested Indians to switch off all lights in their houses on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight, in a show of collective strength to mark the country's fight against coronavirus.

While expectations were rife that he would update the country on the coronavirus situation, extend the lockdown, or issue stronger directives to enforce measures, the “show of solidarity” was unexpected, albeit slightly.

Making a passing reference to the suffering of the poor during a pandemic, worsened by the lockdown, PM Modi’s address fell short of addressing key issues: how the migrant crisis was being tackled, ease of access of essential services, the role of India Inc, monetary compensation for workers or the rehabilitation of those forced to evacuate cities.

After the success of the ‘clap’ on Janata Curfew, the Prime Minister said the lighting of diyas would "dispel the darkness" within all of us.

“None of us is alone, the solidarity of the people of this nation is the strength of every man,” he said.

Here are some key takeaways from his 9 am address:

1. Dispeling the darkness:

In a show of solidarity, on April 5th, 9 PM for 9 minutes everyone must light a diya, candle, a torch, flashlight or any source of light from their homes, balconies to show that 130 crore people are united in their fight against the coronavirus.

2. Stick to Lakshman Rekha:

The PM warns people to not gather in this show of strength, to do it from the confines of their own homes

3. India’s ‘clap’ an example for other countries

Other countries have taken cue from India’s clapping show of appreciation for caregivers and people in essential services on Janata Curfew. "The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19 on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time," Modi said.

4. Strength in unity:

The people of this country might begin to feel alone in this and to wonder how much longer will the lockdown continue. In such times, they must remember the strength we derive from unity and solidarity. “The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us.”

5. Praise to the people, authorities:

The PM praised the people of this country who he said have shown discipline in their observance of the lockdown, he also thanked authorities and governments who have been fruitful in tackling the lockdown situation.

