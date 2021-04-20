PM urges state govts to use lockdown as last resort

PM Modi urges state govts to use lockdown as last resort to contain Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 21:26 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments on Tuesday to use lockdown as the last resort to contain the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, even as cases and deaths surge to record highs.

Modi also asked citizens to stay indoors, not spread panic about the virus and form local groups to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. He said the central government is working with states and private companies to ramp up the supply of oxygen, as well as production and distribution of vaccines. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Lockdown
Narendra Modi

