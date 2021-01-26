PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Republic Day

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 09:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. 

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted. 

India
Republic Day
Narendra Modi

