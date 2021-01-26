PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021
"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.
