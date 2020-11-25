PM Modi releases book on life, ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

PM Narendra Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 18:17 ist
PM Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were present during the book release. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.

In a tweet, Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release.

"Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh,” the PM tweeted.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Guru Nanak Dev

What's Brewing

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

 