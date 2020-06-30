PM or village head, spare no one for violating social distancing norms: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against increasing negligence in maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene norms and asked local administration to enforce the same strictly.

“Be it a village pradhan or the Prime Minister, no one is above the law,” Modi said citing the example of the Bulgarian Prime Minister who was fined an equivalent of Rs 13,000 for not wearing a mask in public.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

“In India too, the local administration should work with the same enthusiasm. This is a drive to protect the lives of 130 crore countrymen,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions had saved lakhs of lives, but the increasing negligence in social and personal behaviour since Unlock-1 is a worrying trend.

“Earlier, we were very careful with respect to wearing masks, social distancing and washing of hands for 20 seconds. But today, when we need to be more careful, increasing negligence is a cause of worry,” the PM said.

Modi asked governments, local bodies and citizens to show the same level of alertness as was on display during the lockdown and follow rules strictly.

“Especially, we need to focus more on containment zones. Those not following the rules will need to be stopped and cautioned,” he said.

India had 5,66,840 confirmed Covid-19 patients as on Tuesday, while 16,893 had succumbed to the infectious disease.

According to a DH Covid-19 Tracker the confirmed cases had risen to 5,67,348 and the death toll stood at 16,920 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.