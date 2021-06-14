'India on track to achieve Land Degradation Neutrality'

PM says India on track to achieve Land Degradation Neutrality

He was delivering the keynote address during the high-level dialogue at the UNGA on desertification, land degradation and drought

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 23:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

India has a target of restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and it will help achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3.0 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

“We are on track to achieve our national commitment of Land Degradation Neutrality,” said the Prime Minister.

He was delivering the keynote address during the high-level dialogue at the UNGA on desertification, land degradation and drought. “In India, over the last 10 years, around 3 million hectares of forest cover has been added. This has enhanced the combined forest cover to almost one fourth of the country’s total area.”

The Prime Minister said that restoration of land would start a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. The government had taken up some novel approaches for restoration of land in many parts of India. He cited the example of highly degraded land and very little rainfall at Banni in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, where land restoration was done by developing grasslands, which helped in achieving land degradation neutrality. It also supported pastoral activities and livelihood by promoting animal husbandry, he told the UNGA.

“In the spirit of South-South cooperation, India is assisting fellow developing countries to develop land restoration strategies. A Centre of Excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach towards land degradation issues,” said the Prime Minister.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Narendra Modi
Drought

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 