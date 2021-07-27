PM targets Congress for Parliament disruptions; asks BJP MPs to 'expose' opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for causing repeated disruptions in Parliament and asked BJP MPs to “expose” the opposition plans to derail the monsoon session.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the Prime Minister also asked party leaders to prepare for the 75th anniversary of Independence by visiting 75 villages in every parliamentary constituency and highlighting local sports events.

He also asked party MPs to seek ideas from the villages on programmes and initiatives to be implemented over the next 25 years when the country would celebrate 100 years of Independence.

On the disruptions in the monsoon session, Modi slammed the Congress for demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Covid-19 situation and later turning its back on the all party meeting on the pandemic.

“Their behaviour is against humanity,” Modi said and asked party leaders to expose the opposition plans before the nation.

Later, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flashed letters written by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

“First they demand a special session to discuss Covid-19 and later the Congress runs away from everything,” Naqvi told reporters here.

Both the Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions since the monsoon session began on July 19 over the allegations of snooping under the Pegasus Project, the farmers' agitation for the repeal of the three farm laws and issues of price rise.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed about the Covid-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination drive across the country.

He told the BJP MPs that clinical trials were currently underway for Covid-19 vaccines for children.

Mandaviya said the vaccines for children were expected to be available in a couple of months.

BJP President J P Nadda asked party MPs to ensure that central government schemes reach the people. He also asked them to visit vaccination centres regularly in a bid to remove vaccine hesitancy.