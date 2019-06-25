PM to have 10 bilaterals on sidelines of G-20 at Osaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend nearly 10 bilateral meetings, including one with the US President Donald Trump, at Osaka on the sidelines of the G-20 summit later this week.

Besides Trump, Modi will have engagements with the top leadership of Russia, Japan, France, Turkey and Indonesia among others, government sources said.

At Osaka, the Prime Minister will also participate in multilateral discussions such as Japan-America-India (JAI) alliance and Rusia-India-China group. A meeting of the top leadership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa too would be held.

The 2019 G-20 summit will be held on June 28-29, 2019 in Osaka, focusing largely on global finance and trade issues. Former Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will be India's principal negotiator, serving as the sherpa for the Prime Minister for the summit meeting.

This will be Modi's first major foreign engagement in his second term, after putting a lot of emphasis on international relations during his first term as Prime Minister.