Policeman who suffered polytrauma, back on his feet

A highway policeman, who suffered from polytrauma and was unable to walk for a couple of months after a severe accident, is back on his feet.

Sachin Dhanivire (44) was hit by a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Mumbai's Palghar, suffering multiple fractures including in his thighs.

"My world came crashing down after the accident and I thought I would never be able to stand on my feet again," said Dhanivire. "But I am a policeman, I am a fighter and I am determined to resume my duty as soon as possible. I was hopeful that I would be able to overcome this trauma. I wanted to become independent just like before,” he added.

Polytrauma means someone who is subjected to injuries to multiple body systems. In Sachin's case, there were multiple fractures. His entire wound was exposed to bones, muscles, and blood vessels. Many times, such patients may have to undergo amputation.

“On arrival in the emergency department on April 22, the patient was assessed for hemorrhagic shock-like symptoms. He was primarily stabilised in accordance with ATLS (Advanced Trauma Life Support) protocol. Appropriate radiological and lab tests were done to confirm diagnosis and the patient was shifted to wards for further haemodynamic stabilisation and observation,” Dr Girish Bhalerao, his consultant Orthopaedic surgeon said.

“His bones were protected and his lower limb has been restored to normalcy. He was operated in sequential manner with multiple surgeries one after another to maintain hemodynamic status and normal physiology,” Bhalerao said. Plastic surgeon Dr Sushil Nehte also stepped in. “His legs were saved and now he is completely functional.”