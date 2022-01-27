Portion of Howrah-Delhi railway line blown up by naxals in Jharkhand

Howrah-Delhi rail line blown up by naxals in Jharkhand

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 27 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 09:58 ist
The spot where the railway line was blown up. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

In a suspected naxal attack, a portion of the Howrah-New Delhi railway line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih of Jharkhand was blown up, news agency ANI reported. Officials are ascertaining details about the incident.

