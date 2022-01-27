Portion of Howrah-Delhi railway line blown up by naxals in Jharkhand

In a suspected naxal attack, a portion of the Howrah-New Delhi railway line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih of Jharkhand was blown up, news agency ANI reported. Officials are ascertaining details about the incident.
Jharkhand | Suspected Naxals blow up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih; details awaited pic.twitter.com/9cx7GE14NK
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers
PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management
DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?
Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru
Mystery black diamond goes up for auction
Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents
When should you get a Covid test?