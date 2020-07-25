POSOCO to use AI to forecast electricity demand: Chairman

National electricity grid operator POSOCO will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for electricity demand forecasting, said POSOCO chairman KVS Baba said here.

He was speaking at a virtual global workshop titled ''Power Utility Challenges during Covid-19 Pandemic'' organised by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) India Council and Power & Energy Society (PES) India Chapters Council with panelists from various countries, the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said in a statement.

The POSOCO chairman and managing director also stressed upon distribution companies (discoms) to use AI and derive patterns based on this technology.

"Demand forecasting is still a challenge but for system operators, more forecast errors mean more reserves to be kept on our part to meet variables," Baba said in the statement.

When asked about variation in renewables, the CMD said that renewables are highly unpredictable since sub-stations are not yet highly efficient in terms of data logging.

POSOCO is a wholly owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power.

It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).