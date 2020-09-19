Post office robbed in Rajasthan's Bikaner

  Sep 19 2020, 15:15 ist
Two unidentified suspects fired shots inside a post office here before escaping with Rs 3.54 lakh cash on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Naya Shahar police station area, they said.

The two accused entered the post office and closed the doors from the inside. Three customers and two employees were present at the post office at the time of the incident, police said.

The accused fired shots to threaten the employees and then fled the post office with Rs 3.54 lakh, police said.

"Efforts are being made to identity and arrest the accused," they said.

