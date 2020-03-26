Post offices to remain open during lockdown period

Post offices to remain open during COVID-19 lockdown period

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 12:33 ist

The Government has said that all post offices across the country will remain open during the lockdown period and asked all postal services employees to join duty without fail.

The Department of Posts had written to all circle offices to ensure that all postal services run without any interruptions during the lockdown period.

“Since postal service is acknowledged as an essential one, post office staff is required to attend their offices to keep the postal system in operations,” Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts, said in a letter addressing the Department employees.

He also advised staff to take all safety and precautionary measures and ensure social distancing in offices.

He had written to all state chief secretaries and Director Generals Of Police to ensure smooth movement of postal department staff, he said in the letter.
 

