Potential polluters make up 53% of pollution watchdogs

Potential polluters make up 53% of state pollution control boards: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2022, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 09:58 ist
The report said that this severely impacted the ambitious commitments that state governments had made for air quality improvement. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly 53 per cent of the members of State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) represent potential polluters, including industries and public sector companies, which points to a serious conflict of interest, according to a Centre for Policy Research (CPR) report that was quoted by TOI

On these boards, medical experts, academics and scientists only make up 7 per cent of members, according to the CPR think tank. 

The CPR report studied the structure and membership of 10 SPCBs: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. The report said that most boards did not meet the requirement of having at least two experts in the field of air quality management. There is also an insufficient representation of people from the public health sector and civil society.

The cities under scrutiny represent the Gangetic Plains, which experience the most air pollution due to several factors.

The analysis found that 40 per cent of posts were vacant at all the boards under the lens. Over 80 per cent of the technical positions lay vacant in Jharkhand and over 75 per cent were unoccupied in Bihar and Haryana.

The report flagged these issues at the pollution watchdogs and said that this severely impacted the ambitious commitments that the governments had made for air quality improvement through the National Clean Air Programme. 

"Given the nature of air pollution, we need impactful inter-sectoral coordination to drive preventive and mitigation actions," the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pollution control board
India News
Air Pollution

What's Brewing

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

 