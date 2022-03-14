Prescribing minimum age for district judges' exam not contrary to Constitution: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday declared that prescribing a minimum age limit for the selection of district judges is not contrary to the Constitution, upholding the Delhi High Court's decision for the candidates to be a minimum of 35 years of age to apply the higher judicial services examinations.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud, A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli said Article 233(2) of the Constitution, which only prescribes minimum eligibility that an advocate should have, of at least seven years practice for selection as a district judge, does not preclude the stipulation of a minimum age requirement.

"The Constitution being silent in regard to the prescription of minimum age, the High Courts in exercise of the rule making authority are entitled to prescribe such a requirement," the bench said. "The High Court would be well within their domain in prescribing a requirement which ensures that candidates with sufficient maturity enter the fold of the higher judicial services. The requirement that a candidate should be at least 35 years of age is intended to subserve this."

It also noted that the Shetty Commission has recommended 35 years as the minimum age and 45 years as the maximum age for district judges' selection.

A battery of senior advocates A S Chandhiok, Siddharth Luthra, Anita Shenoy, Dharma Seshadri Naidu, and others on behalf of petitioners questioned the Delhi High Court's decision to prescribe the minimum age of 35 years to apply for the higher judicial services examinations.

They cited the Constitution's Article 233 (2) and contended the High Court itself had removed the minimum age requirement of 35 years in 2019 but re-introduced it in February 2022.

Finding no merit in the challenge to the decision, the top court, however, allowed a one-time relaxation to those who crossed the maximum age of 45 years as the examinations could not be held in years 2020 and 2021. It also extended the last date for application to March 26 and deferred the examinations to April 3.

