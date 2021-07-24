President Kovind calls Maharashtra governor, expresses concern over loss of life due to rains, floods

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods.

The governor apprised the President about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people’s plight, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

As many as 129 people have died in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, in Maharashtra over the last two days, according to official data updated till Friday.

