President, PM Modi highlight India's Covid-19 vaccine on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success in developing and producing the Covid-19 vaccines in India, as they virtually addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention on Saturday.

“The recent success of our scientists and technicians in developing two COVID vaccines is a major achievement for the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which is driven by the spirit of global well-being,” Kovind said at the Valedictory Session of the PBD convention.

The President said that 2020 was the year of a global crisis caused by the Covid-19. He noted that India had been at the forefront in forging a global response to combat the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic. “We supplied medicines to nearly 150 countries, making the world look at India as the ‘pharmacy of the world.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister, who inaugurated the PBD convention, said that India was ready to protect humanity with not only one, but two ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines. “Being the world's pharmacy, India has delivered essential medicines to every needy in the world in the past and is still doing it. The world is not just waiting for India's vaccine today, but is keenly watching how India runs the world's largest vaccination program."

He said that what India had learnt during the global epidemic had now become an inspiration for the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The inaugural session was followed by the two plenary sessions – one on the Role of Diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat and the other on Facing Post Covid Challenges- Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations.

Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, a PIO or “Person of Indian Origin”, was the chief guest in the convention. He delivered a keynote address. He was also among the 30 recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award this year.