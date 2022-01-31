Lessons from past important for nation's future: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind believes remembering lessons from the past important for nation's future

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed both Houses in the Central Hall

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 12:04 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed both Houses in the Central Hall, kickstarting the Budget Session in Parliament. 

Kovind said that the government believes that remembering the past and taking lessons from it is important for the country's future. 

"This is the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen India grow stronger in dealing with the coronavirus. I congratulate every Indian for 75 years of independence. I pay my tribute to all the freedom fighters who helped India attain her rights and freedom," President Kovind said. 

Kovind congratulated every healthcare worker and frontline worker for their fight against Covid-19.

During his address, President Kovind highlighted the government's work over the last years. 

More to follow...

Union Budget 2022
Ram Nath Kovind
Coronavirus

