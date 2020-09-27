President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to contentious Farm Bills amid farmers' protest

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three contentious agriculture related Bills, even as the Opposition parties had demanded that he should not approve the legislations citing concerns among farmers and the way in which it was passed in Rajya Sabha.

The Government on Sunday issued gazette notifications on The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farmer Services Act, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities Act, 2020.

The President had signed the Bills on September 24.