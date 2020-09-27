President gives assent to Farm Bills amid protest

President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to contentious Farm Bills amid farmers' protest

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 19:03 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind file photo (AFP file photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three contentious agriculture related Bills, even as the Opposition parties had demanded that he should not approve the legislations citing concerns among farmers and the way in which it was passed in Rajya Sabha.

The Government on Sunday issued gazette notifications on The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farmer Services Act, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities Act, 2020.

The President had signed the Bills on September 24.

Farm Bills
Ram Nath Kovind

