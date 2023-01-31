President's address gave in-depth picture of transformative changes taking place: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses of Parliament, saying it covered a wide range of topics and gave an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors.
"Rashtrapati Ji's address to both Houses of Parliament covered a wide range of topics, giving an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors. She highlighted how common citizens have been empowered and 'Ease of Living' furthered," he tweeted.
Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development), and working for all classes without any discrimination.
In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption -- the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".
India by 2047, she asserted, has to be a country that is self-reliant and fulfils its humanitarian obligations.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747
Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit
In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral
Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut
You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth
DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...
Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again