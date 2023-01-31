President's address gave in-depth picture of transformative changes taking place: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses of Parliament, saying it covered a wide range of topics and gave an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors.

"Rashtrapati Ji's address to both Houses of Parliament covered a wide range of topics, giving an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors. She highlighted how common citizens have been empowered and 'Ease of Living' furthered," he tweeted.

Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development), and working for all classes without any discrimination.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption -- the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".

India by 2047, she asserted, has to be a country that is self-reliant and fulfils its humanitarian obligations.