President's speech highlighted changes taking place: PM

President's address gave in-depth picture of transformative changes taking place: PM Modi

Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses of Parliament, saying it covered a wide range of topics and gave an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors.

"Rashtrapati Ji's address to both Houses of Parliament covered a wide range of topics, giving an in-depth picture of the transformative changes taking place across sectors. She highlighted how common citizens have been empowered and 'Ease of Living' furthered," he tweeted.

Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development), and working for all classes without any discrimination.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption -- the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".

India by 2047, she asserted, has to be a country that is self-reliant and fulfils its humanitarian obligations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Droupadi Murmu
India News

What's Brewing

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

 