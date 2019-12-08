Prevent entry of sewage water into rivers: NGT to state

The National Green Tribunal has directed 100 % treatment of sewage entering the rivers across the country by March 31 next year failing which the concerned departments have to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh a month per drain.

The NGT principal bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order said that 100% treatment of sewage may be ensured as directed by March 31, 2020 atleast to the extent of in-situ remediation and before the said date, commencement of setting up of STPs and the work of connecting all the drains and other sources of generation of sewage to the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) must be ensured.

“If the local bodies failed to prevent entry of sewage water to rivers, the local bodies and the concerned departments of the States/UTs will be liable to pay compensation as already directed vide order in the case of river Ganga i.e. Rs. 5 lakhs per month per drain, for default in in-situ remediation and Rs. 5 lakhs per STP for default in commencement of setting up of the STP,” it said.

The bench also directed setting up an institutional mechanism to ensure all concerned government bodies should comply above directions. For this purpose, monitoring may be done by the Chief Secretaries of all the States at State level and at National level by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti with the assistance of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The bench also directed the chief secretaries may set up appropriate monitoring mechanism at state level specifying accountability of nodal authorities.

The NGT said it is the duty of the state to ensure access to clean drinking water which was part of right to life.