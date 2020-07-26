PM pays tribute to soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2020, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 10:36 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the day by remembering the 'valour' of the armed forces who fought in the 1999 Kargil war.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," he tweeted.

He added that he will be speaking more about the day during his Mann Ki Baat episode today.

 

READ: President, Rajnath Singh commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Last year, sharing pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers, PM Modi wrote, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas
Twitter

What's Brewing

President, Rajnath Singh commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

President, Rajnath Singh commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

In sickness era, doctors prescribe unusual cure: Voting

In sickness era, doctors prescribe unusual cure: Voting

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Art market: A foggy future?

Art market: A foggy future?

 