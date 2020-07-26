Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the day by remembering the 'valour' of the armed forces who fought in the 1999 Kargil war.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," he tweeted.

He added that he will be speaking more about the day during his Mann Ki Baat episode today.

Last year, sharing pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers, PM Modi wrote, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."