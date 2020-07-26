Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls valour of Indian soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

Recalling the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's brave soldiers had defeated the enemy perched on mountain heights.

The country is observing the 21st anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War on Sunday.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," he had tweeted earlier

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister also said that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet and we need to remain vigilant against the deadly virus.

He said the focus on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing has to continue.

Modi also applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this year's Independence Day will be celebrated amid the pandemic and urged youth to resolve to make India self reliant and free of the pandemic.

Modi also expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across India.

The Centre, the state governments, local administrations, NDRF and social organisations are working to provide all possible assistance to those affected, he said.