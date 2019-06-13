Principal, Superintendent of NRS Medical College resign

In the wake of the ongoing strike by junior doctors at the state-run NRS Medical College in Kolkata, the principal and medical superintendent of the college have tendered their resignation late on Thursday night.

The principal of NRS Medical College Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and medical superintendent Saurabh Chattopadhyay have stated that they seek to resign from their respective posts because of their inability to "overcome the crisis prevailing" at the College.

The development comes on a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an ultimatum to the agitating junior doctors to end their strike and begin work by 2 pm. She had also said that if they do not comply, then the concerned junior doctors will have to vacate the college hostels.

The cease work by junior doctors at NRS started late on Monday night after a section of them were allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient following his death at the hospital.