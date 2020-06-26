Priyanka dares Yogi govt to act against her; also attacks rival opposition parties in UP

Undeterred by the notice sent to her by the UP Commission for Protection of Child Rights over the former's remarks on reports of 57 inmates of a government women's shelter home at Kanpur being infected with Coronavirus and seven girls being pregnant, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (June 26) dared the state government to act against her.

Priyanka, who has been targeting the BJP government in the state over different issues, also attacked the rival opposition parties in the state and termed them ''undeclared spokesmen'' of the BJP though in a veiled manner.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said that it was her duty as a ''servant of the people'' to bring the truth to light and not put forward the ''government propaganda''.

''UP government is free to act against me but it should not waste time in issuing me threats through its different departments....I will keep on putting the truth before the people,'' she said.

''I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and not undeclared spokesmen of the BJP like some opposition leaders,'', Priyanka said apparently referring to BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Commission has issued a notice to Priyanka asking her to withdraw her remark on the shelter home incident.

Earlier Priyanka had been sent a notice by the district magistrate of Agra over former's posts regarding death from Coronavirus infection in the district and asked her to retract the same. Priyanka did not retract her posts but did change some words in the same.

While Mayawati has gone soft toward the BJP, Akhilesh has been taking on the state government through tweets on a regular basis.

Priyanka's attack on the rival opposition leaders is being seen as an attempt to send a message that Congress is the only party, which is fighting the BJP in UP.