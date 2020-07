Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate, reports ANI quoting sources.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FtajMJ687e — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The government had on July 1 issued an eviction notice to the Congress leader, asking her to vacate the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1.