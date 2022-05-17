Probe Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal theft case: Supreme Court to ED

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata instead of Delhi in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

#SupremeCourt allows ED to interrogate TMC MP Abhishek

Banerjee and wife in Kolkata only in a case related to WB Coal Theft scam.

We will not tolerate if any kind of infraction, interference, obstruction or hooliganism takes place, SC tells #WestBengal govt.@DeccanHerald

— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) May 17, 2022