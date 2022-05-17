Probe Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal theft case: Supreme Court to ED

Probe Abhishek Banerjee in coal theft case: SC to ED

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 17 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 11:42 ist
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata instead of Delhi in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

More to follow...

