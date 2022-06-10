Prophet remark stir: Shutdown in Kashmir, curfew in parts of Jammu

A spontaneous shutdown was observed across Kashmir Valley on Friday over the blasphemous remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed while the authorities snapped mobile internet as a precautionary measure.

While markets and business establishments remained shut in Srinagar city, public transport was off the roads. Similar reports were received from other parts of the Valley. However, government offices and schools functioned normally.

Authorities had deployed security forces in strength in sensitive places of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley to maintain law and order, officials said. Internet on mobile devices was snapped in Srinagar and other areas as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongering.

Also read: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam distances self from protest over Prophet row, seeks action against violators

At the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the old city, authorities did not allow Friday congregational prayers. Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement condemning the repeated closure of the Jamia said, “Anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the Central rule.”

“Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including in J&K, to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet pronounce their hatred and wear it like a badge on their sleeve," he alleged. There were no reports of any untoward incident in the Valley so far till late in the evening.

In communally sensitive towns of Bhaderwah and Kishtwar in Jammu region, authorities imposed curfew after attempts were made to aggravate communal tensions over some social media posts, reports said. Protests were held by the Muslim community after some controversial posts went viral on social media.

In Bhaderwah, some people took out a march demanding the arrest of suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammed.

When the procession culminated at Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah, two miscreants made some objectionable remarks against the community taking out the procession. The police later registered an FIR. Reports said the army was called to conduct a flag march in Bhaderwah town.

The police have registered a case and warned people against taking the law into their own hands.