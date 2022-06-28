Protest in Mumbai against arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad

Scores of people took part in a protest organsied by Left outfits here on Monday evening to condemn the arrest of Mumbai-based social activist activist Teesta Setalvad by the Gujarat police for allegedly submitting false evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) had jointly organized the protest outside Dadar railway station. Members of various other organizations also participated in the demonstration to show solidarity with Setalvad. Noted filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, freedom fighter GG Parikh, Dr SK Rege of the CPI (M), Prakash Reddy of the CPI, Shyam Gohil of the CPI(ML) and Feroz Mithibhorwala of Hum Bharat Ke Log, among others, took part in the protest.

The protesters, holding placards, shouted slogans in support of Setalvad and against the BJP, which is in power in Gujarat. An officer from the Matunga police station said the protest was peaceful.

Setalvad and retired IPS officer RB Sreekumar have been arrested in a case related to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. They are in custody of the Gujarat police till July 2. Their arrests over the weekend came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riot case.