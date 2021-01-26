Protesting farmers reach Red Fort on tractors

Violence broke out in several areas in Delhi after a clash between Delhi police and farmers as the latter tried to deviate from scheduled routes

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 14:15 ist
Farmers take part in a tractor rally as they continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, in front of Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Agitating farmers reached the Red Fort on tractors on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly deviating from the designated routes. 

Television visuals showed farmers placing a flag on the top of a flag pole at the Red Fort. 

Track live updates on farmers' tractor rally here

Violence broke out in several areas in Delhi after a clash between Delhi police and farmers as the latter tried to deviate from scheduled routes. Injuries were reported on both sides after police used tear gas and lathis to disperse farmers, resulting in retaliation from the farmers. Metro stations were shut as the situation escalated.

More to follow...

Farmers Protest
tractor rally
Red Fort
Republic Day
Delhi

