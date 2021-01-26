Protesting farmers reach Red Fort on tractors

Agitating farmers reached the Red Fort on tractors on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly deviating from the designated routes.

Television visuals showed farmers placing a flag on the top of a flag pole at the Red Fort.

Violence broke out in several areas in Delhi after a clash between Delhi police and farmers as the latter tried to deviate from scheduled routes. Injuries were reported on both sides after police used tear gas and lathis to disperse farmers, resulting in retaliation from the farmers. Metro stations were shut as the situation escalated.

More to follow...