Provide oxygen forthwith to hospitals by whatever means, Delhi High Court tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its "inability" to immediately divert oxygen supply to hospitals from industries, asking if human lives are not important for the government.

"Why is the Centre not waking up to the gravity of the situation? We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be mindful of extremely urgent need of oxygen supply," a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The court was hearing an urgent plea by Max Hospitals on Wednesday evening as they claimed to have been left with just two-three hours of oxygen against 1,400 Covid patients.

The bench directed the Centre to take over production of oxygen from steel and petroleum plants, even if it meant that such industries had to stop production for sometime.

"If Tatas can divert oxygen meant for its captive plant, why can't others do so? There is no sense of humanity left. What are we looking at?" the bench asked.

The court directed the Union government to ensure safe passage for supply of oxygen from base of production to recipients throughout the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the government was doing everything possible for ensuring supply of oxygen. The concerns of Max Hospital will be addressed. Senior Cabinet Minister has spoken to the Delhi Dy CM in this regard, he said.