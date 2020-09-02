PUBG gets headshot; Govt bans 118 mobile apps with Chinese links

The Centre on Wednesday banned additional 118 Chinese apps including popular mobile game PUBG citing cybersecurity concerns as tension between India and China continues to rise.

The banned apps include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, according to an official statement.

The government has decided to block the usage of certain apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

All these banned apps have Chinese links, PTI sources said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India said that in view of the emergent nature of threats, has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Upon receiving recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices, serious concerns raised that these apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security, the ministry added in its statement.

The apps were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.

Earlier, in June, India had already banned around 50 Chinese apps, including ByteDance's video-sharing platform TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community app.

The PUBG mobile phone app has millions of young users in India.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures, the ministry added.

There have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India, it said.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users, the ministry said.

India had also banned frozen Chinese firms out of contracts and held up Chinese goods at customs posts. China has complained about the action and warned that Indian consumers will suffer.

(With inputs from PTI, PIB)