Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday.

It was a courtesy meeting which took place at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence, according to an official statement.

Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi, former Union minister and AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the meeting.

Channi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night to attend a private function.

