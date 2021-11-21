Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

Punjab CM Channi calls on Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Jaipur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 21 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 15:09 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot. Credit: Twitter/@@ashokgehlot51

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday.

It was a courtesy meeting which took place at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence, according to an official statement.

Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi, former Union minister and AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the meeting.

Channi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night to attend a private function. 

